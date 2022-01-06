Committee to investigate allegations of corruption in SC

A committee has been constituted in the Supreme Court to look into allegations of irregularities and corruption against employees in various sections of the highest court of law in the country.

The committee was formed on Thursday on the instructions of Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, said Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman. The committee consists of the Additional Registrar of the High Court Division, Md Abdur Rahman, and Deputy Registrar (Finance and Development), Md Mizanur Rahman.

The chief justice formed the committee within a week of assuming office and the committee will submit a report to the chief justice after investigation, based on which further action will be taken.

On 31 December, Hasan Foez Siddique was sworn in as the 23rd chief justice in the country. On 2 January, he was given a reception by the attorney general's office and the Supreme Court bar association.

At that event, the new chief justice, warning any who may be engaged in corrupt practices, said, "I will not tolerate any corruption and if any officials are found guilty of being corrupt, I will immediately suspend them."

He also expressed interest in setting up a monitoring cell headed by a High Court judge to cut case clutter in the lower courts and to bring transparency and dynamism to the courts.