Committee to investigate allegations of corruption in SC

Court

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Committee to investigate allegations of corruption in SC

The committee will submit a report to the chief justice

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 06:46 pm
Committee to investigate allegations of corruption in SC

A committee has been constituted in the Supreme Court to look into allegations of irregularities and corruption against employees in various sections of the highest court of law in the country.

The committee was formed on Thursday on the instructions of Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, said Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman. The committee consists of the Additional Registrar of the High Court Division, Md Abdur Rahman, and Deputy Registrar (Finance and Development), Md Mizanur Rahman.

The chief justice formed the committee within a week of assuming office and the committee will submit a report to the chief justice after investigation, based on which further action will be taken.

On 31 December, Hasan Foez Siddique was sworn in as the 23rd chief justice in the country. On 2 January, he was given a reception by the attorney general's office and the Supreme Court bar association.

At that event, the new chief justice, warning any who may be engaged in corrupt practices, said, "I will not tolerate any corruption and if any officials are found guilty of being corrupt, I will immediately suspend them."

He also expressed interest in setting up a monitoring cell headed by a High Court judge to cut case clutter in the lower courts and to bring transparency and dynamism to the courts.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique / Corruption / Supreme Court (SC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

6h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

8h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

8h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

1h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

1h | Videos
TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

9h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership