Today, street belongs to the corrupt: ACC chair

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah has urged people to work together against corruption for the sake of the country.

"Earlier, the corrupt people used to come out of the house after dark and walk on one side of the road. so that people can't see them but now the corrupt people walk openly in the middle of the street," he said while speaking at a programme as a chief guest after unveiling 'Supoth', a publication of Reporters Against Corruption (RAC), held at ACC conference room.

He also urged people to work from their own position against corruption after identifying corrupt people.