SC to resume tomorrow after Eid vacation

Regular judicial proceedings of the Supreme Court (SC) are scheduled to resume tomorrow (Sunday), after the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A notification, signed by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court Md Golam Rabbani, today stated that the Supreme Court administration has relaxed the obligation of lawyers to wear black gowns during the hearing of cases in the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, as per the instructions of the Chief Justice (CJ).

According to the notification, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan made the decision after receiving several applications from various Lawyers associations following a discussion with the senior judges of the Supreme Court.

The instruction will remain in force from tomorrow (21 April) until further notice, it added.

