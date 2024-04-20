SC to resume tomorrow after Eid vacation

Bangladesh

BSS
20 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

SC to resume tomorrow after Eid vacation

BSS
20 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Regular judicial proceedings of the Supreme Court (SC) are scheduled to resume tomorrow (Sunday), after the vacation of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

A notification, signed by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court Md Golam Rabbani, today stated that the Supreme Court administration has relaxed the obligation of lawyers to wear black gowns during the hearing of cases in the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court, as per the instructions of the Chief Justice (CJ).

According to the notification, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan made the decision after receiving several applications from various Lawyers associations following a discussion with the senior judges of the Supreme Court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The instruction will remain in force from tomorrow (21 April) until further notice, it added. 
 

Supreme Court (SC) / Bangladesh / vacation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

14h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

48m | Videos
Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

2h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

4h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

4h | Videos