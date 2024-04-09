SC relaxes black dress code for heat wave

It will remain in force until further order

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Supreme Court (SC) has relaxed its dress code, saying judges and lawyers of the apex court, its subordinate courts and tribunals are not required to wear black coats and gowns due to the ongoing severe heatwave across the country.

According to a notification signed by the Registrar General of the SC M Golam Rabbani, the decision regarding the dress code of the judges and lawyers was made at a discussion by the Chief Justice and other senior judges of the Supreme Court.

Due to the ongoing intense heat wave across the country, various lawyers associations applied for a new dress code.

The directive came into effect yesterday (8 April) in the SC and all subordinate civil and criminal courts and tribunals in the country.

It will remain in force until further order, the notification said.

