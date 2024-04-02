Investigate allegations of result tampering against Chattogram Education Board secretary: Edu ministry

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 02:01 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Education has ordered an investigation into allegations of corruption, including result manipulation, against the Acting Chairman and Secretary of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram (BISEC) Narayan Chandra Nath.

However, concerns have been raised by educationists and board officials regarding the integrity of the investigation process, which will be conducted keeping Nath in his current position of authority.

On Monday (1 April), Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education Shahinur Islam issued an order for the investigation in a letter addressed to the director general (DG) of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

In the letter, the DG was ordered to appoint a higher official to investigate the allegation of tampering with examination results against Professor Narayan Chandra Nath, who currently serves as the secretary of the BISEC and previously held the position of controller of examinations. The letter also said a probe report must be submitted within the next 15 working days.

However, the decision to keep Nath in his position during the investigation has raised concerns among officials within the education board. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official expressed skepticism about the fairness of the investigation process while Nath remains in a position of authority.

"Investigating him in this position is ridiculous," the official remarked, suggesting that Nath should be suspended temporarily from his post to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

Narayan Chandra Nath has been involved in controversy before, notably in connection with last year's HSC result scandal. An investigation committee formed in response to those allegations reportedly found evidence of his involvement.

Despite this, Nath was subsequently promoted to his current position as secretary of the BISEC.

The latest controversy surrounds allegations of manipulation of his own son's HSC exam results, with questions about the validity of his son's GPA-5.

Following the declaration of results, someone filed an online application was made for a re-evaluation of his son's results in all subjects, but exercising his power Nath stopped the reevaluation process. Nath's wife to file a case accusing a former BISEC secretary and a freedom fighter educationist.

