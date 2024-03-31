Benazir Ahmed engaged in corruption by pleasing govt: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed had engaged in corruption by favouring the government.

"News regarding the former IGP Benazir Ahmed's involvement in corruption has surfaced. He was able to engage in corruption by appeasing the government and this is the true image of the government," he said during a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan office today (31 March).

The BNP leader also alleged that the former IGP targeted opposition party leaders during his tenure.

"Many BNP leaders and activists have been implicated in cases of disappearance and murder under his [Benazir] watch," Rizvi said.

Rizvi's comments come following a report published on Bangla daily Kaler Kantho, which claimed that Benazir Ahmed had accumulated substantial wealth under the names of his wife and two daughters.

The report, titled "Aladin's Lamp in Benazir's House," highlighted various assets such as companies, land, flats, lavish eco resort, businesses owned by the family of the former Inspector General of Police.

Mentioning that the country is going through a terrible financial turmoil, the BNP leader said the escalating prices of daily commodities are causing immense hardship for ordinary people, making their lives increasingly challenging.

He said, "The government's exploitation under the guise of development is gradually being revealed."