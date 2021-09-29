Arrest warrant for 4 of Baghdad Group

A Chattogram court has issued an arrest warrant for four owners of the Baghdad Group in a case filed for embezzling around Tk10 crore from the Agrabad branch of Eastern Bank.

Chattogram Artha Rin Adalat (Money Loan Court) Magistrate Mujahidur Rahman issued an order on Tuesday for the arrest of the company's Managing Director Ferdous Khan Alamgir, its chairman Manwara Begum, and two directors, Amzad Khan and Azad Khan.

Md Shahinur Zaman, officer in charge (OC) of Khulshi police station, told The Business Standard on Wednesday that no court order regarding the arrest warrant for the Baghdad Group owners had reached the police station yet.

Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, said the Baghdad Group took out Tk9.85 crore in loans from the bank but did not pay back, despite several notices issued by the bank.

In 2013, the Agrabad branch of the bank filed a case with the Chattogram Money Loan Court seeking loan recovery from the Baghdad Group.

The money loan court gave an order in favour of the bank on Tuesday. In its order, the court purportedly directed local police station officials to arrest and produce the four people in court.

The Baghdad Group owes around Tk150 crore to six banks: Tk9.85 crore to Eastern Bank, Tk34 crore to First Security Bank, Tk50 crore to Islami Bank, Tk46 crore to Rupali Bank, Tk12 crore to Bank Asia, and Tk11 crore to Social Islami Bank.