Harassment, theft, graft: Nightmares at Shah Amanat Airport

Travels through Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport have become synonymous with distressing experiences as passengers, particularly first-time travellers and migrant workers, face extortion, delays and even violence.

Some recent incidents underscore the magnitude of the problem, leaving passengers vulnerable to exploitation at almost every turn.

On 6 January, between 6am and 10am, security personnel literally detained eight passengers headed for Dubai on Flydubai flight FZ-564 and took away all the Bangladeshi taka they had, airport sources told TBS.

Shockingly, Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed couldn't care less despite passengers breaking down and informing him of the situation when he talked with them in the lounge, they added.

Later, talking to TBS, the airport director admitted being aware of the situation and said security personnel forced the passengers to pay inflated amounts for baggage wrapping, which officially costs only Tk200.

This newspaper found that the passengers were made to pay up to Tk2,000 each for baggage wrapping services. Flydubai reported the incident in a note to the airport authorities.

Over the past three years, TBS correspondents have interviewed more than 20 such victims and travelled through the airport multiple times only to get a grim picture of corruption and harassment, which is also evident in a report of the office of the country's top executive.

Even with proper documentation, passengers risk being turned away or delayed unless they engage in "deals" with the immigration officers.

On 4 November 2021, a teacher from Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University experienced a delay of over two hours because he lacked a "special code" required by immigration police, causing him to be the last passenger to board the flight.

Having that "special code" means the passenger has a deal that will ensure their smooth passage through the immigration.

There was an instance when a passenger even faced violence.

On 6 November 2023, a Saudi-bound passenger named Nurul Amin was detained and beaten up by Armed Police Battalion (APBn) officials, led by an assistant sub-inspector, for refusing to pay bribes. Two APBn members were withdrawn in this connection, according to media reports.

Md Ali Nowaz, a senior ASP of APBn deployed at Chattogram airport, told TBS that the ASI faced a departmental case for assaulting a passenger and got due punishment.

Some passengers also reported a gang seizing their passports after they had obtained boarding passes. After a delay of an hour or two, the passports were returned. However, passengers were then pressured to surrender Bangladeshi taka in their possession on the pretext of currency restrictions.

Migrants suffer most

Migrant workers have been the most common and easy targets. Their harassment starts from the moment they enter the airport and continues all the way to the immigration process.

Talking to TBS, Shahid Hossain, Bipul Barua, Taslimul Islam, and their family members reported being hassled at every stage of their journey – from obtaining boarding passes to immigration checks – despite having all the necessary documentation for their trips to Dubai and Qatar.

Asked about these complaints, ATM Shahin Ahmed, special superintendent of Immigration Police, said visas and passports are vigorously checked to prevent misuse of tourist visas for overstaying abroad.

Md Arman, a migrant to Saudi Arabia, recounted how, on his journey from Madina to Chattogram via Biman Bangladesh Airlines on 4 March, found his luggage cut open upon receiving it at the airport.

Of the 30kg of goods, 7kg were missing, including perfumes and cosmetics valued at around Tk74,000. Arman estimated his total loss to be around Tk1 lakh.

He expressed disappointment at the lack of assistance from airport officials and claimed that Biman official Iqbal Khosru prevented him from filing a complaint, falsely alleging that the luggage had already been damaged when it arrived.

Iqbal Khosru, however, refuted the accusation, suggesting that the incident might have occurred at Riyadh airport, and denied discouraging Arman from filing a complaint.

Md Abul Qasem, former chairman of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh Chattogram Zone, said apart from immigration officials, employees at various airline counters in the airport often cause trouble for passengers.

He noted that protesting against such mistreatment only worsens the situation.

SM Nazrul Hossain, vice president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, pointed to the lack of sincerity among airport authorities, and called for a public hearing system to address passenger grievances.

Who are causing trouble?

According to a report of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) dated 15 November 2023, at least 11 officials from four departments of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) are directly involved in corruption at the airport.

The document, based on intelligence reports, also named Aviation Security, management divisions of CAAB, law enforcement agencies (Ansar, Customs, Customs Intelligence, APBn, Immigration Police, and police station), and Biman and Flydubai and detailed how they indulge in corruption.

The PMO came up with a set of recommendations but no visible action has been taken in response, airport sources say.

When asked about this, Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, declined to comment.

The PMO suggestions include promptly identifying and relocating officials and staffers involved in corruption, irregularities and misconduct, initiating departmental investigations against them, and enforcing strict disciplinary measures.

Additionally, the report advised conducting regular searches of CAAB vehicles leaving the airport to prevent unauthorised movements and potential illicit activities.

It also recommended establishing a system requiring approval or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the respective branch head before removing any machinery from the airport premises to ensure proper asset management.

Lastly, implementing a system of regular rotation for personnel involved in airport equipment maintenance has been suggested to enhance accountability and reduce collusion.

Airlines no saint

According to the PMO report, some dishonest Biman officials have been exploiting Chattogram airport's international flight operations and ground handling facilities in the interest of gold smuggling.

Additionally, airport loaders and cargo officials are found involved in smuggling various goods subject to duty or banned through cargo shipments.

Flydubai has faced accusations of facilitating travel to Dubai for business visitors on visit visas without proper document verification, and even allegedly transporting low-profile passengers for human trafficking. Immigration police are also alleged to have been assisting these passengers in travelling abroad.

Allegations against the Flydubai Airlines team also include providing faulty baggage declaration forms, overcharging passengers for excess baggage weight, imposing extra fares, mistreating passengers, and failing to inform passengers about flight cancellations.

Responding to these allegations, Golam Rabbani, a spokesperson for Flydubai, said while there are claims of harassment by security personnel for transporting restricted goods, they do not directly receive complaints.

Rabbani claimed they treat all passengers equally, verifying their documents according to regulations to avoid fines from the UAE government.

Efforts to contact Biman Managing Director Shafiul Azim were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls or messages despite a two-day waiting period.

Airport director's response

Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, acknowledging the 6 January incident, said due to their arrangement with a baggage wrapping contractor, their ability to intervene was limited. But they addressed the issue by displaying the wrapping price list.

He noted that since he assumed office in October 2022, there have been no harassment complaints against Immigration Police personnel, although some passengers were turned away as they had incorrect documents.

The higher authorities have been informed about the Prime Minister's Office report and an investigation has been initiated by transferring three suspected officials.

Efforts have been made to restore discipline, resulting in a reduction of 60-70% in soliciting and acceptance of bribes. Additionally, measures are underway to motivate staff and combat smuggling, Taslim added.