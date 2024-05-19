SI detained by crowd after 'snatching gold' in Ctg

A crowd in Chattogram city today (19 May) chased and detained a police sub-inspector (SI) who attempted to flee following an alleged gold snatching incident.

The incident occurred around 3pm near the Tigerpass area of the city.

The officer, identified as SI Aminul Islam of Khulshi Police Station, along with a civilian accomplice, described as a source, was later handed over to the authorities.

"The two were caught red-handed after snatching 16 tola of gold from a man and were subsequently handed over to the officer-in-charge of Khulshi Police Station," said Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) North Division Mokhlesur Rahman.

A case is being filed over the incident, he added.

Khulshi Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Niamat Ullah could not be reached for a comment.