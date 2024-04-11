Over four lakh attended country's largest Eid congregation held at Sholakia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 01:58 pm

Related News

Over four lakh attended country's largest Eid congregation held at Sholakia

TBS Report
11 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 01:58 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The country's largest Eid jamaat (congregation) took place today at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj.

Led by Maulana Shoaib Bani Abdur Rauf, the imam of Boro Bazar mosque, the 197th Eid-ul-Fitr prayer on the ground commenced at 10 am.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad said more than four lakh worshipers, including senior officials from the district administration, political and social leaders, and individuals from diverse backgrounds and professions, offered prayers in the Jamaat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Like in previous years, Muslim devotees began assembling at the Eidgah ground early in the morning and the field reached its maximum capacity by 8am, two hours before the jamaat started.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Due to limited space within the field, many lined up for prayers on nearby roads, rooftops of adjacent houses, and along the banks of the Narsunda River.

In line with customs, three gunshots were fired 15 minutes before the start of the prayer at 9:45am, signalling devotees to organise into rows for prayer.

At the end of the congregation, a prayer was offered for the well-being and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and Bangladesh.
 
Law and order forces took top-tier security measures in the Sholakia Eidgah grounds and the surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident at the Eid Jamaat.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The entire area was monitored by CCTV cameras and six observation towers were erected. Additionally, devotees were permitted to enter the field only with hats and prayer mats.

Bangladesh Railway arranged two special trains to facilitate transportation for participants. One departed from Bhairab at 6am and arrived at Kishoreganj railway station by 8:30am, while the other left Mymansong railway station at 5:45am, reaching Kishoreganj at the same time.

After the prayer ended, these trains transported devotees back to Bhairab and Mymansingh.

Top News

Sholakia / Eid Prayer / Eid celebration / Eid Ul Fitr / Eid 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

1d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

5h | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

2d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

2d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

19h | Videos