Over four lakh attended country's largest Eid congregation held at Sholakia

The country's largest Eid jamaat (congregation) took place today at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj.

Led by Maulana Shoaib Bani Abdur Rauf, the imam of Boro Bazar mosque, the 197th Eid-ul-Fitr prayer on the ground commenced at 10 am.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad said more than four lakh worshipers, including senior officials from the district administration, political and social leaders, and individuals from diverse backgrounds and professions, offered prayers in the Jamaat.

Like in previous years, Muslim devotees began assembling at the Eidgah ground early in the morning and the field reached its maximum capacity by 8am, two hours before the jamaat started.

Due to limited space within the field, many lined up for prayers on nearby roads, rooftops of adjacent houses, and along the banks of the Narsunda River.

In line with customs, three gunshots were fired 15 minutes before the start of the prayer at 9:45am, signalling devotees to organise into rows for prayer.

At the end of the congregation, a prayer was offered for the well-being and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and Bangladesh.



Law and order forces took top-tier security measures in the Sholakia Eidgah grounds and the surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident at the Eid Jamaat.

The entire area was monitored by CCTV cameras and six observation towers were erected. Additionally, devotees were permitted to enter the field only with hats and prayer mats.

Bangladesh Railway arranged two special trains to facilitate transportation for participants. One departed from Bhairab at 6am and arrived at Kishoreganj railway station by 8:30am, while the other left Mymansong railway station at 5:45am, reaching Kishoreganj at the same time.

After the prayer ended, these trains transported devotees back to Bhairab and Mymansingh.