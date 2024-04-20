Accidents over Eid holidays increase 31% from last year: Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 407 deaths and 1,398 injuries were reported over the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in 399 accidents, the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform, has said.

In 2023, 328 deaths and 565 injuries were reported in 304 accidents over the same time.

"The death toll in road accidents increased 24.08%, while the number of injured increased 147.43 % compared to the previous year," said Mozammel Haque, Jatri Kalyan Samity secretary general, during a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) building today (20 April).

Other than road accidents, seven deaths and five injuries were reported in two waterway accidents, while 24 deaths and 21 injuries were reported in 18 train accidents across Bangladesh over the holidays, the Jatri Kalyan Samity secretary general said.

"We've prepared the statistics based reports published in national and regional newspapers and online news portals in the country," he added.

Along with Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, former lawmaker Lutftun Nesa Khan, public transport expert Abdul Haque, and Towhidul Haque Litton, vice-president of Jalri Kalyan Samity, were present at the conference.