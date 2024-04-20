Accidents over Eid holidays increase 31% from last year: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 12:42 pm

Related News

Accidents over Eid holidays increase 31% from last year: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Deaths increased 24%, and accidents increased 147% from last year

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 12:42 pm
Jatri Kalyan Samity press conference. Photo: Tousif Kaiun
Jatri Kalyan Samity press conference. Photo: Tousif Kaiun

At least 407 deaths and 1,398 injuries were reported over the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in 399 accidents, the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform, has said.

In 2023, 328 deaths and 565 injuries were reported in 304 accidents over the same time.

"The death toll in road accidents increased 24.08%, while the number of injured increased 147.43 % compared to the previous year," said Mozammel Haque, Jatri Kalyan Samity secretary general, during a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) building today (20 April).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Other than road accidents, seven deaths and five injuries were reported in two waterway accidents, while 24 deaths and 21 injuries were reported in 18 train accidents across Bangladesh over the holidays, the Jatri Kalyan Samity secretary general said.

"We've prepared the statistics based reports published in national and regional newspapers and online news portals in the country," he added.

Along with Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, former lawmaker Lutftun Nesa Khan, public transport expert Abdul Haque, and Towhidul Haque Litton, vice-president of Jalri Kalyan Samity, were present at the conference.

 

Top News

Eid 2024 / road accident in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

5h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's nuclear weapons factory is Israel's target

Iran's nuclear weapons factory is Israel's target

22m | Videos
Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

20h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos