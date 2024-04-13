Cox's Bazar packed with over 2 lakh tourists on 3rd day of Eid

Cox's Bazar packed with over 2 lakh tourists on 3rd day of Eid

There was no room to stand on the beach today (13 April). Ignoring the intense heat, tourists were enjoying the sea beach, according to the tourism officials

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 08:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

More than 2 lakh tourists have flocked to Cox's Bazar on the third day of Eid holidays amid scorching heat, tourism officials claimed.

There was no room to stand on the beach today (13 April). Ignoring the intense heat, tourists were enjoying the sea beach, according to the tourism officials.

"Even the scorching heat can't stop us," said Javed, a tourist from Mirpur, told the Business Standard, adding, "Because we came to enjoy Eid. We are having a great time with our family members."

"This is the first time I am coming to Cox's Bazar beach to celebrate Eid," said another tourist, Chowa. 

"Usually we go to our relatives' houses during Eid. But this time I am celebrating Eid for the first time with my family at the beach," she added.

Another tourist, Habib, along with his son Nur, shared their experience of horseback riding, 

Habib said, "Riding a horse feels like I am back to my childhood. I am a little scared but also enjoying it."

Executive Magistrate of the Cox's Bazar Tourism Cell Masud Rana said, "We have a mobile team of deputy commissioners on the spots for the next 10 days of Eid holidays. Tourist police are also working."

"The mobile team's number has been given to each hotel so that tourists can inform them if they have any complaints. 

"But so far no complaints have been received from the tourists," he added.

70-80% hotels booked as tourists flock to Cox's Bazar during Eid holidays

On Friday, after quite a dry spell during Ramadan, 70-80% of hotels were booked after tourists flocked to Cox's Bazar beach as people across the country have been enjoying their holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

In this regard, the President of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Guest House Owners Association Alhaj Abul Qasem Sikder said businessmen are happy that after Ramadan, the tourists gathered as expected during the holidays. 

"More than 500 residential hotels in Cox's Bazar were 70-80% booked on Friday [12 April]. Number of tourists is growing," he said.

Bangladesh / Tourism / Cox's Bazar / Eid Ul Fitr

