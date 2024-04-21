295 killed in accidents during Eid holidays: BRTA
The information was compiled from accident data collected between 4-18 April
At least 295 deaths and 405 injuries were reported in 254 accidents across the country during the Eid holidays this year, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has said.
The regulatory body's Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder shared the data during a press conference held today (21 April) at the BRTA headquarters in the capital.
The information was compiled from accident data collected between 4-18 April.