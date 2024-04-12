Border blurs as locals from Bangladesh, India gather for Eid prayer in Kurigram's Jhakuatari

Residents from Dighaltari in West Bengal's Coochbehar district flocked in large numbers on Thursday (11 April) to join Muslim devotees across the border for Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in Kurigram, a two-century-old structure which is situated close to Bangladesh-India border.

Despite being located in Bangladesh, the Jama Masjid draws hundreds of Muslims from India every Eid for prayers.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mohammad Alamgir Hussain, a Bangladesh native and the president of this mosque, said, "This mosque goes back 200 years. For several years now, people from both countries come together on Eid to offer Namaz [prayer]. The tradition has continued through time. There is no greater happiness than to be able to come together here on Eid and offer prayers."

"It doesn't feel like we are from two different countries. We live happily and in peace on both sides of the border. We are one family. On the Bangladesh side, this area is called Bansjani, Jhakuatari," he added.

Hussain, an Indian who routinely offers Eid prayer at this mosque across the border, told ANI, "This mosque is situated at the zero point. We all come together to offer Namaz here.

"We are all delighted to be here together on the occasion of Eid today. We all know each other by face and, hence, don't need permission to step across the border. One of my brothers is in India while the other is based in Bangladesh."

This mosque was built before the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

The village is known by the same name, Jhakuatari, on both sides of the border.

Since there is no mosque on the Indian side of the village, people from Dighaltari in the Coochbehar district, cross the border to offer namaz.