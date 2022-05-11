Dhaka Wasa fires 2 officials for talking about employee association’s corruption in media

Corruption

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:48 pm

Wasa authorities have suspended two officials for talking to the media about embezzling money from the Dhaka Wasa Employees Association.

However, no action has been taken against those accused of embezzling Tk176 crore from the association.

It has been alleged that no action is being taken as those involved in embezzlement are close to Wasa administration.

The two suspended officials are Shahidul Islam and Shahab Uddin Sarkar, reports local daily Prothom Alo.

Shahidul Islam is the Deputy Chief Training Officer of Dhaka Wasa (current charge) and Vice-Chairman of the present committee of Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Association.

Shahab Uddin Sarkar is the Pipeline Inspector (PLI) of Dhaka Wasa Region-2 and General Secretary of the association's current committee.

In an office order signed by Dhaka Wasa Secretary Sharmin Haque Amir on 8 May, it has been mentioned that Shahidul had made negative and misleading statements about Dhaka Wasa in the media without the permission of the authorities.

The dismissal order alleges that what he said in the media was against office discipline and is a serious punishable offense.

Wasa on 15 March permanently dismissed Shahab Uddin Sarkar for negligence and misconduct.

However, according to Wasa attendance documents, Shahab Uddin Sarkar continued office till 20 March.

Association leaders say Shahab Uddin was fired in late April for speaking to the media.

Recently, some officials of Dhaka Wasa have been accused of embezzling Tk176 crore from the Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Association, who held top positions in the association.

