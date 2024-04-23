Tk83.2cr embezzlement: Court bars Saad Musa Group MD, wife from leaving country

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 09:59 pm

Tk83.2cr embezzlement: Court bars Saad Musa Group MD, wife from leaving country

Talking to The Business Standard, Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, said, The appeal was made out of fear that the accused would flee without paying the bank dues

The Money Loan Court in Chattogram today (23 April) issued an order barring the managing director (MD) of Saad Musa Group and his wife from leaving the country in a case filed in connection with defaulted loan of Tk83.2 crore.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the court issued the order against the group's MD Mohammad Mohsin and his wife Mosammat Shamima Nargis Chowdhury, while hearing a case filed in 2020 by the Khatunganj branch of Dhaka Bank Ltd

Talking to The Business Standard, Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, said, "The appeal was made out of fear that the accused would flee without paying the bank dues."

As many as 10 cases have been filed against Saad Musa group's subsidiaries so far, amounting to defaults worth around Tk300 crore from different banks, according to court documents.

In 2020, a case was filed by the Khatunganj branch of Dhaka Bank Ltd.

When contacted, Mohammad Mohsin and his wife, none could be reached for comments.

Bangladesh / Saad Musa Group / embezzlement

