Commonwealth Scholarship: Application submission deadline 14 October

The Commonwealth Scholarship, offered by the United Kingdom in 54 Commonwealth countries, is closing its applications for the 2022 session on 14 October.

Interested candidates can find all the information including the scholarship circular from University Grants Commission (UGC) website (http://www.ugc.gov.bd/).

The Commonwealth scholarship is awarded for more than 200 Masters and PhD programs every year. The Duration of the Commonwealth Master Scholarship is one year and for Commonwealth PhD Scholarship is three years.

To date, over thirty-five thousand students have availed of the opportunity since its beginning in 1959.

The scholarship for Masters is funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID). There are separate designated institutions for each country.

There is no application fee for the Commonwealth Scholarship.

All the Expenses will be covered under this scholarship programme to pursue a Masters or PhD from the UK in all fields available.

Commonwealth Scholarship financial coverage

• Approved Round Airfare Tickets from your home country to the UK and return at the end of your award.

• Approved Full tuition fees.

• Stipend (living allowance) at the rate of £1,084 per month, or £1,330 per month for those at universities in the London metropolitan area.

• Warm clothing allowance, where applicable

• Thesis grant towards the cost of preparing a thesis or dissertation, where applicable

• Study travel grant towards the cost of study-related travel within the UK or overseas.

Eligibility criteria

• Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person.

• Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country.

• Those who have completed their 4 Year Bachelor Degree or those who have completed 2 Year bachelor and 2 Year Masters are eligible to apply for the Commonwealth UK Scholarship.

• NOT be registered for a PhD, or an MPhil leading to a PhD, at a UK university before September/October 2022

• By October 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree and relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master's degree).

• Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2022

Eligible countries

There are 54 countries in the Commonwealth, in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

The official webpage for the scholarship is www.cscuk.dfid.gov.uk.