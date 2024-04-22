Second Bangladesh-UK defence dialogue kicks off in London on 24 April

The second Bangladesh-United Kingdom (UK) defence dialogue is scheduled to kick off in London on 24 April.

The three-day-long event will conclude on 26 April, Muhammad Shafiul Azam, director of Western Europe and European Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told The Business Standard today (22 April).

Shafiul said a 7-member delegation led by Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General of the Directorate General of Operations and Planning of the Armed Forces, will represent Bangladesh in the dialogue.

The subject of bilateral discussions would mostly concentrate around military and defence-related matters, he said, adding that this will require representatives from all forces.

The first Bangladesh-UK Defense Dialogue took place on 2-3 March 2022.

Despite the fact that this is the second time that Bangladesh has engaged in defence negotiation with the United Kingdom, the country has already finished 10 defence dialogues with the United States.