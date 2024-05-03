UK Reader's Digest closes after 86 years

The news was announced by Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic on LinkedIn, citing "financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape" as the reason for the closure, reports Print Week.

Photo: Facebook handle of Reader&#039;s Digest UK
Photo: Facebook handle of Reader's Digest UK

The UK edition of Reader's Digest, a beloved monthly magazine known for its curated articles and features, has shut down after 86 years in circulation.

The news was announced by Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic on LinkedIn, citing "financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape" as the reason for the closure, reports Print Week.

Mackevic expressed her sadness and paid tribute to the magazine's staff, writers, and collaborators over the years. She also assured writers awaiting payment that insolvency practitioners are working on the next steps, it said.

The most recent print edition was dated May 2024, and the website is no longer accepting new subscriptions.

Founded in the US in 1922, Reader's Digest reached the UK in 1938. It offered a unique blend of health tips, financial advice, recipes, and more, becoming a trusted source of information for generations.

The UK edition's circulation peaked at around one million copies per month in 2000 but went into decline in the following years. Ownership changed hands multiple times, with circulation dropping further despite cost-cutting measures, the report said.

The closure marks the end of an era for the magazine industry, and Reader's Digest UK will be missed by many loyal readers.

