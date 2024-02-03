Tangail citizens, businessmen protest India acquiring GI for Tangail saree

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 08:03 pm

Related News

Tangail citizens, businessmen protest India acquiring GI for Tangail saree

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 08:03 pm
Local businessmen and citizens of Tangail formed a human chain in the district today to protest against India&#039;s acquisition of Geographical Indication (GI) for Tangail saree. Photo: TBS
Local businessmen and citizens of Tangail formed a human chain in the district today to protest against India's acquisition of Geographical Indication (GI) for Tangail saree. Photo: TBS

Citizens and businessmen of Tangail organised various programmes today, demanding that the Geographical Indication (GI) of Tangail saree be recognised as a Bangladeshi product instead of an Indian one.

During a human chain event in the district today, the speakers said the Tangail saree has a rich tradition and history, representing one of the oldest cottage industries in Bangladesh.

Raghunath Basak, president of the Tangail Saree Traders Association, said, "Tangail Saree is related to the Tangail region. If someone claims the Tangail saree as their own and manages to obtain the GI tag, it is disheartening for us."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Kaisarul Islam said the application process has already started for the GI for Tangail saree, pineapple from Madhupur, and sandesh from Jamurki to be recognised as Bangladeshi products.

"A history of 50 years is required to submit for the GI recognition of a product. Tangail's woven sari is 250 years old. We are optimistic that we will receive recognition for this GI product," added the DC.

India's foreign ministry posted on Facebook on Thursday (1 February), stating, "The Tangail saree, originating from West Bengal, is a traditional handwoven masterpiece. Renowned for its fine texture, vibrant colours, and intricate Jamdani motifs, it epitomises the region's rich cultural heritage."

This post on India's ministry's Facebook page on Friday sparked outrage among Bangladeshi netizens.

Also read: Indian ministry claims Tangail saree originated in West Bengal, sparking outrage among netizens

The weaving heritage of the Tangail saree can be traced back to the British period, with significant expansion occurring in the late nineteenth century.

Multiple communities in Bangladesh participate in the production of Tangail sarees, with the Basak community of Pathrail in Tangail being the oldest.

A large number of handloom artisans migrated from Bangladesh to India during the partition and the 1971 Liberation War. They settled in West Bengal, where they popularised this specific type of saree.

Top News

Tangail / saree / product

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

6h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

22h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

5m | Videos
MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

40m | Videos
What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

2h | Videos
Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

3h | Videos