Tangail citizens, businessmen protest India acquiring GI for Tangail saree

Local businessmen and citizens of Tangail formed a human chain in the district today to protest against India's acquisition of Geographical Indication (GI) for Tangail saree. Photo: TBS

Citizens and businessmen of Tangail organised various programmes today, demanding that the Geographical Indication (GI) of Tangail saree be recognised as a Bangladeshi product instead of an Indian one.

During a human chain event in the district today, the speakers said the Tangail saree has a rich tradition and history, representing one of the oldest cottage industries in Bangladesh.

Raghunath Basak, president of the Tangail Saree Traders Association, said, "Tangail Saree is related to the Tangail region. If someone claims the Tangail saree as their own and manages to obtain the GI tag, it is disheartening for us."

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Kaisarul Islam said the application process has already started for the GI for Tangail saree, pineapple from Madhupur, and sandesh from Jamurki to be recognised as Bangladeshi products.

"A history of 50 years is required to submit for the GI recognition of a product. Tangail's woven sari is 250 years old. We are optimistic that we will receive recognition for this GI product," added the DC.

India's foreign ministry posted on Facebook on Thursday (1 February), stating, "The Tangail saree, originating from West Bengal, is a traditional handwoven masterpiece. Renowned for its fine texture, vibrant colours, and intricate Jamdani motifs, it epitomises the region's rich cultural heritage."

This post on India's ministry's Facebook page on Friday sparked outrage among Bangladeshi netizens.

The weaving heritage of the Tangail saree can be traced back to the British period, with significant expansion occurring in the late nineteenth century.

Multiple communities in Bangladesh participate in the production of Tangail sarees, with the Basak community of Pathrail in Tangail being the oldest.

A large number of handloom artisans migrated from Bangladesh to India during the partition and the 1971 Liberation War. They settled in West Bengal, where they popularised this specific type of saree.