Long tail back on Dhaka-Tangail, Dhaka-Mymensing highways

Since yesterday, homegoers travelling to the northern parts of the country have been experiencing significant tailbacks on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways.

Highway police, local residents, and passengers have reported heavy traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Tangail highway due to increased pressure since Monday (8 April) afternoon.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Alamgir Hossain said the announcement of the Eid holiday for most garment factories on Monday has contributed to the heightened traffic.

"Efforts have been made to alleviate congestion in the Gazipur Metropolitan area, and traffic towards the Chandra road is relatively smooth now," he told The Business Standard.

Shahrear Hasan, a Bogura-bound passenger, recounted a gruelling 15-hour journey by bus to reach his destination.

He said, "I've been using this road for over a decade, and Eid journeys never seem to go smoothly on the Dhaka-Sirajganj road. We encountered terrible traffic last night, especially from Chandra to the Bangabandhu Jamuna Bridge toll plaza.

"I suspect that not all toll plaza machines are functioning properly, and the influx of travellers heading home has worsened the situation."

"We had to have our Sehri on the roads. It was a nightmare. Despite assurances of a smooth journey before Eid, it still feels like it's a distant dream," he lamented.

Anindo Saimun Emon, a passenger headed to Thakurgaon, said, "The bus left Shyamoli last night at 9:30pm. Within just 30 minutes of the journey, I dozed off. When I woke up from a deep sleep around 7:20am this morning, I assumed we had arrived at Thakurgaon.

"Drawing back the window curtain, I peered outside, only to realise we were still in Tangail. We hadn't even crossed the Jamuna Bridge. I'm puzzled about what transpired last night. It's still a long way home," he said in frustration.