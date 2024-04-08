Nearly 6 lakh people get milk, egg and meat at fair prices in Ramadan: Livestock ministry

Bazaar

TBS Report
08 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 05:34 pm

Under the special initiative of the government, the said products are being sold in 35 districts, including Dhaka.

Photo collage: TBS
Photo collage: TBS

The government sold milk, eggs and meat at fair prices to nearly 6 lakh people during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Under the special initiative of the government, the said products are being sold in 35 districts, including Dhaka, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock today (8 April).

As of 27th Ramadan, a total of 5.92 lakh people bought the products under the initiative.

During the period, the government has sold 1.92 lakh kilogramme (kg) of beef, 5,131 kg of mutton, 2.16 lakh kg of dressed broilers, 2.38 lakh litres of liquid milk, 42.93 lakh eggs.

The total value of the products stands at Tk22.33 crore.

