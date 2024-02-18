Four killed in Tangail road accident

Four people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a CNG auto-rickshaw in Mirzapur, Tangail.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 4pm in the Telipara area of Banshtail union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Akash, 30, son of Biddyut Miah of Vatgram village, Nazmul, 25, son of Semej Uddin of Nayapara village, Lutfor Rahman, 40, son of Moinuddin of Gaira Betil village, and Rahima Begum, 35, wife of Tara Miah of Telipara village. They were passengers of the CNG auto-rickshaw.

Mirzapur Banshtail police outpost Officer-In-Charge Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Humayun said that three passengers of the CNG auto-rickshaw were killed on the spot in the head-on collision with the pickup van. Three others were injured in the incident. One of the injured died later after being taken to the hospital, he added.

