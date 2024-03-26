2 police constables arrested for extorting on highway

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 04:48 pm

They have been placed on a two-day remand

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Two police constables were arrested for extorting money from a pickup van driver in the Dherua area on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway on Sunday (24 March) night.

The arrestees are Ripon Rajbongshi and Md Mohsin Mia, constables of Manikganj's Daulatpur Police Station.

Manikganj Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan suspended the constables soon after the incident, police sources said.

According to police and locals, Ripon Rajbongshi and Mohsin Mia, dressed in police uniforms, were halting vehicles and extorting money from drivers in the Dherua area along the highway on Sunday night. 

Meanwhile, they signalled Rana Mia's pickup van but the vehicle did not stop. They then chased Rana Mia's vehicle using a motorcycle, alleging that Rana possessed counterfeit currency. Subsequently, they snatched Tk11,500 from Rana. 

Locals notified Deohata police outpost upon hearing Rana's scream. The police later intervened and detained Ripon and Mohsin.

Police also recovered Tk30,000 cash, police uniforms, handcuffs, and a motorcycle from the detained constables. 

Pickup van driver Rana later filed a case against them.

Mirzapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Rezaul Karim said the arrestees were produced before Mirzapur cognisance court.

The court put them on two-day remand on Monday (25 March).

