Chunnu made new secretary-general of Jatiya Party

Jatiya Party's co-chairman and former state minister Mujibul Haque Chunnu has been made the party's new secretary-general on Saturday.

He was appointed to the post on the death of party's secretary-general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Daily Jugantar reported.

Jatiya Party's general secretary Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu died on 2 October while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

He had served the party as secretary-general for more than two years.