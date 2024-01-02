Jatiya Party candidate for Dinajpur-2 pulls out of election 

UNB
02 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 10:21 pm

File photo of Mahbubul Alam. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party candidate for Dinajpur-2 constituency Mahbubul Alam has withdrawn his candidacy, five days ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

Mahbubul Alam came up with the announcement at a press briefing held at local party office in Birol upazila of the district.

Contacted, the JP candidate said he withdrew his candidacy after being embarrassed by the questions of local voters about the election. 

"There is no threat or pressure from outside," he said.

