4-year-old drowns in water accumulated at under construction building in Ashulia

A four-year-old girl drowned in water accumulated at an under-construction building in Ashulia, Dhaka.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday (2 April) morning when the child went to play around the construction site.

"Water had accumulated in the building's elevator shaft. The child accidentally fell into the water while playing," Ashulia Police Station Sub Inspector Abdul Malek told The Business Standard.

Police recovered the body of the deceased, Fatema Akter, and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the police official said.

The locals expressed their outrage and frustration over the lack of safety measures taken at the construction site, which ultimately led to the tragic loss of a young life.