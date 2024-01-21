Twins drown in Moulvibazar, mother prime suspect

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 01:31 pm

Twins drown in Moulvibazar, mother prime suspect

The accused Rima Begum has been detained

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 01:31 pm
Radian and Raihan. Photo: Collected
Radian and Raihan. Photo: Collected

A mother, who her family claims to be mentally unstable, has allegedly drowned her twins in Baramchal union of Kulaura, Moulvibazar.

The incident took place in Uttarbhag area of Baramchal Union around 4am on Sunday (21 January) and the mother, Rima Begum, has been detained, confirmed Kulaura police station Officer in-charge Md Ali Mahmud.

The deceased - Radian Ahmed, 4, and Raihan Ahmed, 4, - were sons of Dubai expatriate Bachchu Mia and Rima Begum.

Rima's family claims that she is mentally unstable but police are waiting for doctor's prescription or confirmation regarding the matter.

Bachchu Mia's elder brother Badsha Mia said, Bachchu woke up around 4am and could not find his wife and children beside him.

When he went outside to look for them, he saw his two children floating in the pond in front of the house. He called everyone and rescued them and took them to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared them dead around 6am.

After receiving the news police officials including Officer-in-charge (OC) Ali Mahmud, Inspector (Investigation) Kashainyu and others.

OC Md Ali Mahmud said, Rima Begum has been detained and the incident is being investigated. However, till now all evidence points toward the mother.

Mother / death / drown

