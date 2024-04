A student drowned while taking a bath in the swimming pool of Dhaka University today (22 April).

The deceased, Muhammad Sawad, 19, was a first year student of DU's philosophy department and a resident of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall.

Md Shahjahan Ali, director of DU Physical Education Centre, said the incident took place around 2pm.

The body is now at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.