Two children drown in Jahangirnagar University pond

Two children drowned in Jahangirnagar University pond adjacent to the university club on Wednesday (21 June) while taking a bath.

The university's Chief Security Officer Sudipta Shaheen confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The deceased were identified as Md Raihan, 10, and Maruf Hossain, 8.

Sudipta Shaheen said, "Seeing the two children drowning, someone called the National Emergency Service 999 and asked for the help of the fire service."

Later, fire service members recovered the bodies around 3pm, he added.

Rizwanur Rahman, deputy chief medical officer of the university's medical centre, said, "Both of the children were dead by the time the fire service personnel rushed and fished them out.

"Still, we referred them to Gonoshasthaya Hospital in Savar. But the parents took them home instead of taking them to the hospital."