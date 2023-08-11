Four drowned in flood water in Rangamati

Bangladesh

BSS
11 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 03:27 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Four persons, including three children, drowned after heavy rains and floods in Baghaichhari upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Juni Chakma, 7, son of Tripurna Chakma, a resident of Hirachar area of Khedarmara union of the upazila; Md Jewel, 7, son of Mohsin Miah, resident of Haji Para of Ward No. 4 of Baghaichhari Municipality; Rahul Barua, 10, son of Arun Barua, resident of Ward No. 4 Banglatli Union and Kaola Tripura, 38, son of Sarabindu Tripura, resident of Machalong Dipupara area of Sajek Union.

Police recovered their bodies from different areas of the upazila, officer-in-charge (OC) of Baghaichhari Police Station Ishtiaq Ahmed said.

He said that Juni Chakma, son of Tripurna Chakma, drowned in water on Thursday evening. Md Jewel, son of Mohsin Miah, died by floods water on Tuesday. After that the locals saw his body floating and informed the police and his body was recovered.

Rahul Barua, son of Arun Barua drowned after taking a bath in flood waters on Thursday afternoon. Local people rescued him around 3pm and took him to Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Besides, when the locals saw the body of Kaola Tripura, son of Sarabindu Tripura of Sajek Union of the upazila, they informed the Sajek police station and later the police recovered his mud-covered body.

Upazila administration has provided Tk20,000 as assistance each family of the victims, the OC added.

