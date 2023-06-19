UP chairman in Jamalpur suspended over journalist Nadim murder

Bangladesh

The government has suspended Sadhurpara Union Council Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu after he was arrested in a case filed over journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim's murder.

The Local Government Division issued a notice Monday, suspending him from his position.

The notice, signed by Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam, seeks to know why Babu should not be permanently removed from the local government department for his connection with the murder case.

Mahmudul Alam Babu has been asked to respond within ten working days of receiving the letter.

Earlier on 17 June, Babu was suspended from the general secretary post of Jamalpur's union Awami League for violating party discipline. 

Babu is a suspect in the murder of Nadim, a correspondent of Banglanews24. com in Jamalpur. 

Nadim died on Thursday (15 June) while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital after being assaulted allegedly by the supporters of a local union parishad chairman the previous night.

Nadim, who was also Bakshiganj upazila correspondent for Ekattor TV and the vice-president of Jamalpur Online Journalists, had allegedly been targeted for his coverage of Mahmudul Alam, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad in Bakshiganj upazila, according to his family and colleagues.

Earlier on 17 June, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Babu on Saturday morning, three days after the death of journalist Nadim.

Nadim's wife filed a murder case accusing UP Chairman Babu and 21 others.

Babu was shown as the prime accused while his son Fahim Rahman alias Rifat was named as the second accused in the case.

Journalist Nadim murder / LGRD Minister / Jamalpur / UP chairman

