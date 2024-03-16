SI withdrawn for beating up UP chairman during eviction drive in N’ganj

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 08:28 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A sub-inspector of Bhulta Police Station has been withdrawn over beating up Union Parishad Chairman Barrister Ariful Haque Bhuiyan during a drive to evict hawkers in Narayanganj.

Rupganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dipak Chandra Saha said Sub-Inspector Barek Mia was withdrawn this morning following a directive from the district's Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Rasel.

According to locals, Chairman Ariful Haque requested the hawkers occupying the road in front of the Bhulta Police Station on Dhaka-Sylhet to vacate the area on Friday. 

A screengrab of the incident
A screengrab of the incident

The hawkers, however, defied the call and engaged in an altercation with the chairman. When members of the nearby Bhulta Police Station intervened, they sided with the hawkers and physically assaulted the chairman.

The incident drew widespread criticism after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

"The incident is completely unexpected and the accused policeman has been withdrawn," OC Dipak Chandra Saha said.

sub inspector / UP chairman / Narayanganj / Bangladesh

