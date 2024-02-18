LGRD minister announces Tk20cr for each MP to develop their constituency

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam on Sunday announced allocation of Tk20 crore for each Member of Parliament to fulfil the promises of development in their respective constituencies.

The minister made the disclosure in the Parliament today in response to a supplementary question of Jatiyo Party and opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

In his supplementary question, Chunnu wanted to know – MPs made election promises in their constituencies. Moreover, there was a bulk allocation for the development of his area. Now the question is whether this government will give allocations to MPs for the development in their respective areas?

In response, the LGRD minister said it is normal for parliamentarians to make many promises to the people for the development of their respective areas.

Naturally, as the MPs are eager to fulfil those promises, the prime minister has very sincerely realised the matter by making a scheme to give Tk20 crore to each MP's constituency for a period of five years which is ongoing, Tazul Islam said.

The minister also said that once this project is completed to fulfil the promises and development of the constituencies of the MPs, it will be considered to take up a new project.