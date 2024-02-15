Derailment: Train services on Jamalpur-Mymensingh route suspended

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 04:32 pm

File photo of a train veers off the tracks. Photo: TBS
File photo of a train veers off the tracks. Photo: TBS

Train communication on Jamalpur-Mymensingh route remained suspended since Thursday noon as three bogies of a local train derailed near Piyerpur rail station in Jamalpur district.

Assistant Station Master of Jamalpur railway station Ujjal Mia said three bogies of the No 256 local train veered off the tracks at noon, halting the train movement.

However, no casualty was reported.

A relief train from Mymensingh 'Ekota Express' reached the spot to salvage the bogies.

The Dhaleshwari Express train from Mymensingh  and 'Teesta Express' have been stranded at the stations.

derailment / Jamalpur / Mymensingh / Bangladesh

