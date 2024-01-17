Year-round programme being taken up to prevent dengue: LGRD minister

LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam speaking at this year’s first meeting of the national committee on dengue prevention at the ministry’s conference room on 17 Jan. Photo: TBS

The government is taking up a year-round programme to prevent dengue outbreak across the country this year, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said today.

During this year's first meeting of the national committee on dengue prevention at the ministry's conference room, he directed the city corporations, municipalities and union parishads to play an effective role in the initiative.

He also asked the ministry to raise further awareness against the mosquito-borne disease across over 5,500 union parishad chairpersons across the country.

Stressing on ensuring quality testing of imported insecticides to destroy the Aedes larvae, Tazul said, "Previously, there was some controversy about mosquito sprays. This year, it should be confirmed through [proper] testing to ensure it is effective."

He also gave directives to ministries concerned regarding this year's dengue research, data collection and preservation of the results.

"The coordination between the ministries should be observed," he added.

The LGRD ministry asked the education ministry to consider if education about various types of mosquitoes, including Aedes, could be added to the national curriculum in order to increase dengue awareness among students.

While the minister presided over the meeting, Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of the Local Government Division, and senior officials of the relevant ministries also attended.