Year-round programme being taken up to prevent dengue: LGRD minister

Health

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 02:51 pm

Related News

Year-round programme being taken up to prevent dengue: LGRD minister

The LGRD ministry asked the education ministry to consider if education about various types of mosquitoes, including Aedes, could be added to the national curriculum in order to increase dengue awareness among students

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 02:51 pm
LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam speaking at this year’s first meeting of the national committee on dengue prevention at the ministry’s conference room on 17 Jan. Photo: TBS
LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam speaking at this year’s first meeting of the national committee on dengue prevention at the ministry’s conference room on 17 Jan. Photo: TBS

The government is taking up a year-round programme to prevent dengue outbreak across the country this year, Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said today.

During this year's first meeting of the national committee on dengue prevention at the ministry's conference room, he directed the city corporations, municipalities and union parishads to play an effective role in the initiative. 

He also asked the ministry to raise further awareness against the mosquito-borne disease across over 5,500 union parishad chairpersons across the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Stressing on ensuring quality testing of imported insecticides to destroy the Aedes larvae, Tazul said, "Previously, there was some controversy about mosquito sprays. This year, it should be confirmed through [proper] testing to ensure it is effective."

He also gave directives to ministries concerned regarding this year's dengue research, data collection and preservation of the results.

"The coordination between the ministries should be observed," he added.

The LGRD ministry asked the education ministry to consider if education about various types of mosquitoes, including Aedes, could be added to the national curriculum in order to increase dengue awareness among students.

While the minister presided over the meeting, Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of the Local Government Division, and senior officials of the relevant ministries also attended.

 

Top News

Dengue / LGRD Minister / health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

12m | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

1h | Videos
Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

Inflation, Recession and Discrimination Economic Risk in Business-CPD

1h | Videos
This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

This year too, the trade fair will be held for a month

5h | Videos