Faridpur UP chairman sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth

Corruption

UNB
19 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:00 pm

Related News

Faridpur UP chairman sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth

UNB
19 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against chairman of Chandpur Sadar Upazila for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth amounting to over Tk1 crore.

Khalid Hossain, deputy assistant director of Faridpur Integrated District Office of ACC, filed the case on Monday morning.

Deputy Director of Faridpur district office of ACC Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the ACC filed the case on the charge of acquiring property worth Tk1,7,48,172 beyond known income sources.

 

ACC / Faridpur / UP chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

8h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

1h | Videos
Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

4h | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

5h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

5h | Videos