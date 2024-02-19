Faridpur UP chairman sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against chairman of Chandpur Sadar Upazila for allegedly acquiring illegal wealth amounting to over Tk1 crore.

Khalid Hossain, deputy assistant director of Faridpur Integrated District Office of ACC, filed the case on Monday morning.

Deputy Director of Faridpur district office of ACC Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter.

He said the ACC filed the case on the charge of acquiring property worth Tk1,7,48,172 beyond known income sources.