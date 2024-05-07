Carp mother fish release eggs in Halda River

Carp mother fish have released sample eggs in Halda River, the sole natural fish breeding ground in South Asia, in the early hours of Tuesday (7 May) in the Moishkaram area of the Halda's Raujan section, following the receding tide.

Professor Dr Manzoorul Kibria, coordinator at the Halda River Research Laboratory, Department of Zoology, University of Chittagong, told The Business Standard, "By releasing sample eggs, the brood fishes assess the water quality and weather conditions. Once satisfied, they are expected to release eggs in full swing by the evening."

Dr Kibria further said, "A committee comprising experts from the Fisheries Department, University of Chittagong, and Agriculture University is stationed along the riverbank to monitor the situation. We will soon conduct a thorough inspection along an 8-kilometre stretch of the river to enumerate the boats and estimate the quantity of eggs collected during the morning."

Commenting on the environmental conditions conducive to spawning, Dr Kibria emphasised the critical role of favourable weather patterns, particularly during the new moon (6 to 10 May) or the full moon (20 to 25 May) phases.

He underscored that the natural habitat of Halda River must align with specific environmental parameters to facilitate successful spawning, lamenting the adverse impact of climate change and human activities on fish resources.

Highlighting recent challenges faced by the ecosystem, Dr Kibria pointed out the diminishing number of spawning sites over the past two decades, citing climate-induced alterations and human interference as primary factors.