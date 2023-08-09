Missing man's body recovered from Halda River 

The body of a missing man has been recovered from the Halda River in the Raozan upazila of Chattogram this morning after a boat sank two days ago.

The deceased Shahed Hossain Babu, 35, was pulled out of the river around 4 am on Wednesday (9 August), Nazrul Islam, station officer of Raozan Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard.

He said the fire service conducted a rescue operation on Monday and Tuesday after Shahed went missing.

Shahed, an entrepreneur hailing from Urkirchar union of Raozan upazila, had gone to rescue cattle swept away by the heavy rain on Monday afternoon.

He was on his way back home on a boat which collided with the bridge in the river. Three others with him on the boat managed to swim ashore, but Shahed had fallen into the water.

SI Mahfuzul Hasan, in-charge of Naval Police in Halda outpost, said Locals recovered the body this morning, a few kilometres away from the spot he had disappeared.

