Halda back in form after two dull years

After two consecutive dull years, fishers and fish farmers are expecting a robust business centring eggs collected from the Halda River in Chattogram.

Although there is no official announcement yet, an initial estimate shows that 14,000-18,000 kilograms of eggs have been collected this year.

At least 350kg of spawn is expected from the collected eggs, and the market value of the resulting fish is estimated to be more than Tk40 crore.

Professor Manzoorul Kibria, of zoology department at the Chattogram University and founder of the Halda River Research Laboratory, told The Business Standard, "The committee formed by the fisheries and livestock ministry will meet on Friday to determine the amount of eggs collected."

"According to fishermen, we believe that about 18,000kg of eggs have been collected. If everything goes well, we will get around 400kg of spawn, the market value of which is estimated to be around Tk4 crore," he added.

However, Md Elias, coordinator of Shah Madari Hatchery, said, "We have collected about 13,000-14,000kg of eggs this time. About 300kg of spawn can be hatched from these eggs. Mainly due to unpreparedness of the fishermen, many eggs were washed away."

According to fishermen, the Halda River spawn is considered of superior quality compared to others. As a result, their primary focus is on collecting Halda spawn.

In 2020, the spawn was sold at Tk90,000 per kg, and in 2021, the price increased to Tk1 lakh-Tk1.20 lakh. In 2022, it was sold at a record price of Tk2 lakh.

According to data available at the research laboratory, 8,500kg and 6,500kg of eggs were collected in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In 2020, a record amount of 25,536kg was found in Halda.

But this time, it is expected that the price can range between Tk70,000 and Tk1 lakh per kg, as the eggs were found towards the end of the season, they added.

Md Safiul Alam, spawn producer at Machhuaghona Hatchery in Hathazari, said, "We expect to produce 350kg of fry from the eggs that are currently being processed in hatcheries and ponds in this area. The market value of the fry is estimated to be Tk4.5 crore."

Why Halda fry is in high demand

As a single river, Halda contributes the most to the national economy. The growth rate of carp in the river is much higher than in other sources of fish. Therefore, traders from all over the country come to Chattogram to buy Halda fry.

Halda contributes to the economy in four phases within the country's fisheries sector, from the egg stage to the dining table.

A katol fish from Halda reaches maturity around the age of three and begins to lay eggs. It is possible to earn from a mother fish at four different stages within a year.

Md Elias said when the fry, bought for Tk1 lakh, grows into fingerlings, its price increases to Tk10-12 lakh. These fingerlings then develop into fish weighing 8-10kg within one and a half to two years, which are sold for Tk1,000 per kg.

Therefore, the eggs collected this year are expected to generate a business of around Tk40 crore.

Professor Manzoorul Kibria said spawns are hatched in three types of containers – earthen well, circular hatchery, and circular tank.

"However, the mortality rate of spawn is high in earthen and circular hatchery containers. Therefore, it is crucial to have proper arrangements in place to maximise the output from Halda spawn. By doing so, the country will benefit more from this valuable resource," he added.

Professor Manzoorul has emphasised the need to be cautious regarding syndicates that engage in spawn adulteration.

District Fisheries Officer Farhana Lovely said, "After two years of slowdown, the mother fish suddenly laid a large number of eggs. However, the fishermen were unable to collect all of them."

"Many people intentionally did not collect the eggs because the hatcheries were not prepared to keep them. Some eggs may naturally hatch in the river, while others have a possibility of being washed away to the sea during high tides," she added.