Govt to take up project for Halda River fish soon: Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
12 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 09:29 pm

Halda River. Photo: BSS
Halda River. Photo: BSS

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said today a development project on conservation and management of natural fish breeding grounds in Halda River is under process.

Noting that 'Halda River' plays an important role in increasing the production of carp fish, he said, "Our project for Halda River is under process. It will be approved soon. Through this project, the government is working to make Halda more up-to-date, maintaining the natural balance."

The minister made the disclosure while addressing a workshop as the chief guest on the current status, prospects and future actions of fisheries resources of the Chattogram division held at the fisheries training centre in Cumilla, a press release said.

He joined the workshop virtually from the city's Matsya Bhaban, the release added.

Rezaul said the government has declared the Halda River, the only natural fish breeding centre of the country, as "Bangabandhu Fisheries (Matsya) Heritage" in an effort to protect the sweet water fish of the country.

"We have to consider the quality of this heritage, traditional status and cultural environment," he added.

The government is working to ensure its unique status and the fish breeding area and make it pollution-free, he said.

With Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Nahid Rashid in the chair, the workshop was attended, among others, by Director General of Fisheries Khondokar Mahbubul Haque.

The keynote paper of the workshop was presented by Mohammad Shariful Azam, sub-project director of the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under implementation by the Department of Fisheries. 

Later, the minister virtually inaugurated a newly constructed five-storey aesthetic fisheries training centre at Ahmed Nagar in Cumilla.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim / Halda river

