Man jailed for cutting soil from Halada River bank

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 06:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A mobile court has sentenced an individual to 15 days of imprisonment for illegal soil-cutting activities in Chattogram. 

The accused Fazle Amin was apprehended with the assistance of Fatikchari Police while engaged in soil-cutting activities on the Halda River bank.

Additionally, two dump trucks were seized during the operation conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mojammel Haque in the Ekulia area of Suabil union in Fatikchari on Friday (1 March).

Mojammel Haque said illegal soil cutting poses a significant threat to the Halda River and surrounding areas' environmental health. He reiterated the commitment of local authorities to enforce environmental laws and regulations rigorously.

