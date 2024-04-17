Cabinet okays draft law to expedite implementation of mega schemes in Maheshkhali

The approval came from the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The Cabinet on Wednesday (17 April) in principle approved the draft Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority Act, 2024, aiming to expedite implementation of different projects including mega schemes in Maheshkhali and thus transform it into an industrial and commercial area.

The approval came from the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city.

The Prime Minister's Office placed the proposed law in the meeting, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing in the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"Under the law, an authority will be formed and there will be a 17-member governing board headed by a chairman for it. The finance minister and several other ministers will be in the board," he said.

He said the main task of the authority will be designing and implementing a master plan in the designated area. "The main objective will be to attract foreign investment," he said.

"There will be 55,968 acres of land in the entire economic zone," said the cabinet secretary.

Besides, the cabinet gave the final approval to the draft Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Act, 2024 to enact a law in place of the existing ordinance of 1983.

"No change was brought in the draft law. The remuneration and privileges related provisions, which were given earlier (in the existing ordinance) have been kept here as well," said the cabinet secretary.

Now CEC enjoys the same privileges as a justice of the Appellate Division does, while election commissioners get the same privileges as the justices of the High Court Division do.

