Low-pressure likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on 22 May: BMD

Low pressure is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on May 22, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS today.

"The low-pressure area will help monsoon advance over the Bay of Bengal. It is too early to confirm whether or not it will transform into a cyclone," BMD Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said.

"There are five stages of formation of a cyclone . . . initially low-pressure forms in the Bay of Bengal. After the formation of low-pressure, it will turn into well-marked low-pressure," BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said explaining four previous stages of a cyclone.

He said, "Depression is the primary stage of a cyclone . . . we analyse our mathematical model to forecast for developing cyclonic storm. Rainfall will depend on the formation of the cyclone."