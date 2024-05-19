Canada envoy shows strong commitment to deepening trade ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
19 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

Canada envoy shows strong commitment to deepening trade ties with Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a meeting with visiting Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul J Thoppil at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

UNB
19 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:32 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has suggested Canada take advantage of its demographic dividend, geo-strategic location, and liberal investment policy to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a meeting with visiting Canada's Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul J Thoppil at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

They discussed a wide range of issues underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthening the existing excellent bilateral relationship between the two nations by advancing bilateral trade and investment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Thoppil shared Canada's strong commitment to deepening the Bangladesh-Canada trade relationship for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Appreciating Bangladesh's stable economy and growing market, he expressed Canada's institutional investors' interest in investment in Bangladesh.

The foreign secretary welcomed the decision of the Canadian government to appoint Thoppil as the first Info-Pacific Trade Representative.

Masud Momen hoped that his appointment would facilitate and promote the implementation of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and contribute to the development of the countries of the Indo-Pacific region including Bangladesh.

 

Bangladesh / envoy / Indo-Pacific

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

11h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

12h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

12h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

50m | Videos
Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

1h | Videos
Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

3h | Videos
Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

4h | Videos