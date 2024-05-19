Canada envoy shows strong commitment to deepening trade ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh has suggested Canada take advantage of its demographic dividend, geo-strategic location, and liberal investment policy to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen had a meeting with visiting Canada's Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul J Thoppil at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon.

They discussed a wide range of issues underscoring the mutual commitment to strengthening the existing excellent bilateral relationship between the two nations by advancing bilateral trade and investment.

Thoppil shared Canada's strong commitment to deepening the Bangladesh-Canada trade relationship for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Appreciating Bangladesh's stable economy and growing market, he expressed Canada's institutional investors' interest in investment in Bangladesh.

The foreign secretary welcomed the decision of the Canadian government to appoint Thoppil as the first Info-Pacific Trade Representative.

Masud Momen hoped that his appointment would facilitate and promote the implementation of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and contribute to the development of the countries of the Indo-Pacific region including Bangladesh.