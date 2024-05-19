Banglalink’s revenue up by 6% in Jan-March

Stocks

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 10:32 pm

Banglalink’s revenue up by 6% in Jan-March

Banglalink's revenue in the January-March quarter increased by 6% year on year to Tk1,544 crore, as reported by VEON, the parent company of the country's third largest telecom operator.

The achievement is credited to Banglalink's overall subscriber growth, particularly in 4G subscribers, fueled by its superior network speed, expanding coverage, and innovative digital services that consistently deliver attractive value propositions to its customers, Banglalink said in a statement on Sunday (19 May). 

According to the latest subscriber numbers released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), Banglalink's total subscriber count reached 4.44 crore in March 2024, up from 4.1 crore in 2023, marking a jump of more than 3%. 

Banglalink has seen the highest subscriber growth in the industry over the past year. 

Banglalink now has nearly 2.2 crore 4G users, up from 1.7 crore in 2023, reflecting a remarkable increase of more than 23%. This growth path underscores Banglalink's commitment to becoming a national operator by expanding network coverage and offering innovative digital services, the press statement reads. 

As Banglalink continues to expand its 4G coverage across the country and simultaneously grows its subscriber base under its '4G for all' vision, the company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the fastest network speeds in the country. Banglalink secured the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ as the Fastest Mobile Network in the country for the 8th consecutive time in the last 4 years.

Banglalink's Data revenue for the Jan-March quarter was Tk524 crore, which was 6% higher from that a year ago.  

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, said, "Banglalink's subscribers trust the country's fastest 4G network, as evidenced by the growth in our subscriber base and revenue. This success stems from our ongoing focus on the DO1440 strategy, which aims to engage our customers every minute of the day, as well as from our investments in expanding network coverage and capacity to ensure higher service quality in line with the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041. Digital adoption is on the rise in Bangladesh, and we remain optimistic about further industry growth in the coming period." 

Aligned with VEON's Digital Operator 1440 model, Banglalink's digital operator strategy has been instrumental in promoting the adoption of innovative digital services in Bangladesh. 

Additionally, the MyBL SuperApp has gained significant traction, boasting 8.3 million monthly active users and offering healthcare, education, bill payment, and entertainment solutions on a single convenient platform.

