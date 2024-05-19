BOU VC for utilising tech in performing official works

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Humayun Akhter today called upon the university officials to carry out official activities utilising the modern technology with the existing manpower.

The VC made the call at a coordination meeting with directors of the 12 regional centres of the university at the conference room on BOU campus in Gazipur, said a press release.

He also urged the officials to strengthen the relationships with stakeholders, students, coordinators and tutors for enhancing quality of education and perform duties with the utmost sincerity.

Humayun instructed the directors of the regional centres to project the education system of the university before the people at grassroots level.

BOU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mahbuba Nasreen, Treasurer Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal, Registrar Md Shafiqul Alam and Student Support Services Division Director Anis Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.