BOU VC for utilising tech in performing official works

Education

BSS
19 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:35 pm

Related News

BOU VC for utilising tech in performing official works

BSS
19 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Humayun Akhter today called upon the university officials to carry out official activities utilising the modern technology with the existing manpower.

The VC made the call at a coordination meeting with directors of the 12 regional centres of the university at the conference room on BOU campus in Gazipur, said a press release.

He also urged the officials to strengthen the relationships with stakeholders, students, coordinators and tutors for enhancing quality of education and perform duties with the utmost sincerity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Humayun instructed the directors of the regional centres to project the education system of the university before the people at grassroots level.

BOU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Mahbuba Nasreen, Treasurer Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal, Registrar Md Shafiqul Alam and Student Support Services Division Director Anis Rahman, among others, were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh Open University (BOU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

11h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

12h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

12h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes again

56m | Videos
Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

Attacks on students from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan

1h | Videos
Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

Battery-run rickshaw pullers demonstrate in the capitals Mirpur-10 area in protest of police seizing their vehicles

3h | Videos
Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

Russia and China no longer have a partnership of equals

4h | Videos