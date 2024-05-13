130 candidates withdraw from third phase of upazila polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:21 am

Related News

130 candidates withdraw from third phase of upazila polls

Due to their withdrawal, six will be elected uncontested: one in the post of chairman, two in the post of vice chairman, and three in the post of women vice chairman

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:21 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

A hundred and thirty candidates have withdrawn from the third phase of upazila parishad elections scheduled to be held on 29 May in 112 upazilas.

Yesterday (12 May) was the last date of nomination withdrawal.

Among those who withdrew candidacy, 73 were chairman candidates, 43 were vice chairman candidates and 14 were women vice chairman candidates, confirmed Shariful Alam, public relations director of the Election Commission.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Due to their withdrawal, six will be elected uncontested: one in the post of chairman, two in the post of vice chairman, and three in the post of female vice chairman," added Shariful Alam.

1,588 candidates initially submitted their nomination papers in the third phase of the election and after the withdrawal, 1,458 remains.

Among them, 497 are in the election battle for the post of chairman, 575 for the post of vice chairman and 386 for the post of women vice chairman.

As per the schedule announced for the third phase, the symbols will be allotted among the contending candidates today (13 May).

The Election Commission is conducting the local government upazila parishad election in four stages.

The first phase of the election was held in 139 upazilas on 8 May. The second phase will be held on 21 May. The third phase on 29 May and the final fourth phase on 5 June.

Top News

Upazila polls / election / Candidate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

15h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

17m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos