130 candidates withdraw from third phase of upazila polls

A hundred and thirty candidates have withdrawn from the third phase of upazila parishad elections scheduled to be held on 29 May in 112 upazilas.

Yesterday (12 May) was the last date of nomination withdrawal.

Among those who withdrew candidacy, 73 were chairman candidates, 43 were vice chairman candidates and 14 were women vice chairman candidates, confirmed Shariful Alam, public relations director of the Election Commission.

"Due to their withdrawal, six will be elected uncontested: one in the post of chairman, two in the post of vice chairman, and three in the post of female vice chairman," added Shariful Alam.

1,588 candidates initially submitted their nomination papers in the third phase of the election and after the withdrawal, 1,458 remains.

Among them, 497 are in the election battle for the post of chairman, 575 for the post of vice chairman and 386 for the post of women vice chairman.

As per the schedule announced for the third phase, the symbols will be allotted among the contending candidates today (13 May).

The Election Commission is conducting the local government upazila parishad election in four stages.

The first phase of the election was held in 139 upazilas on 8 May. The second phase will be held on 21 May. The third phase on 29 May and the final fourth phase on 5 June.