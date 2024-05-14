EC summons upazila candidate over violations in electoral code of conduct in Gazipur

The Election Commission has summoned Jamil Hasan Durjoy, brother of Rumana Ali Tusi, state minister for Primary and Mass Education, regarding multiple violations observed during election campaigning in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur.

These violations, including unauthorised gatherings and disturbances during campaigning, have prompted the commission to take action.

According to the summons, Jamil Hasan Durjoy has been accused of violating the electoral code of conduct on multiple occasions. Despite warnings and penalties for previous violations, he continued to engage in unauthorised activities, including organising rallies and gatherings without permission, thereby disrupting the electoral process.

The violations, which occurred on 21 April, 27 April, and 7 May, involved large gatherings of supporters and the organisation of events without proper authorisation. Consequently, Jamil Hasan Durjoy has been fined Tk50,000 under sections 7(Kha), 7(Ga) and 17(Kha) of the upazila parishad (election conduct) regulations 2016.

In response to these violations, the Election Commission has decided to summon Jamil Hasan Durjoy to explain his actions. The summon requires him to appear before the commission at 11am on 15 May to clarify his involvement in the reported violations.

The commission emphasised the importance of upholding electoral integrity and ensuring a fair and impartial election process. Any breaches of the electoral code of conduct, as observed in this case, will be addressed with strict disciplinary measures to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process.

Multiple sources of Sreepur upazila Awami League have said that Jamil Hasan Durjoy, son of the deceased Awami League leader and former state minister advocate Rahmat Ali, is the joint general secretary of Gazipur district Awami League. He applied for nomination of AL in the 11th national parliamentary election, but the party nominated the General Secretary of Gazipur Awami League Iqbal Hossain Sabuj instead.

In the 12th parliamentary election, he and his younger sister, current Primary and Mass Education State Minister Rumana Ali Tusi, were both aspiring candidates for Awami League nomination, along with former MP Iqbal Hossain Sabuj. He collected nomination papers from the Returning Officer's office to participate in the election but did not submit it after Tusi got the party nomination.

Now, he is contesting for the chairman position in the 6th upazila parishad election. In the election, those who were contesting against him, all used to work for late advocate Rahmat Ali. After his death, they all supported Durjoy and worked for Tusi in the 12th parliamentary election.