Shahriar set to become BGAPMEA president 

Adzi Trims Managing Director Md Shahriar is set to become the first elected president of the Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) for the 2024-26 tenure.

In the polls today (11 May), the Shahriar-led Oikko Parishad panel secured a total of 14 directorial posts, from 12 from Dhaka and 2 from Chattogram, out of 21 posts.

While another panel Active Member's Union got 7 directors.

Panel leader Shahriar got 257 Votes, as the second highest voters, while Md Moniruzzaman Molla secured 286 as the highest votes among the candidates from the same panel.

The election board chief of the apex body Md Razzaqul Islam announced the polls result this evening.

In an immediate reaction, Shahriar expressed his gratitude to all voters for keeping faith in his panel.

"Now time to work to meet our commitments made in our manifesto.

"Whatever who wins or loses in the polls, we will work together in the next two years for the betterment of the sector. We believe that if we work together, we can build a smart BGAPMEA." he said, adding, "From now on, I am not a panel leader of Oikko Parishad. I will be president. So, my responsibility is to work for everyone."

The apparel background linkage sector's trade body contributed nearly $8 billion annually to the country's exports, but it held its first-ever election in its 33-year journey.

The election board chairman informed that 425 voters exercised voting rights from total of 460 voters. However, some 16 votes from the Dhaka region were rejected due to failure of procedural mistakes.

Two panels, Oikko Parishad and Active Member's Union, participated in the polls for 21 directorial posts- off them 16 for Dhaka and 5 for Chattogeam.

Now the newly elected board of directors will elect the president, the first vice president, the senior vice president and other office bearers. As the Oikko Parishad is able to secure a majority in the polls, its panel leader Shahriar will be the president of the BGAPMEA.